Left Menu

Over 1,600 oxygen concentrators received till date in Rajasthan: Health Minister

He said orders have been issued to supply 900 Tocilizumab injections to the firms and 419 shots have been received.The minister said 150 oxygen cylinders and 125 ventilators were received from the Centre on Tuesday.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-05-2021 23:58 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 23:58 IST
Over 1,600 oxygen concentrators received till date in Rajasthan: Health Minister

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said the state government has received a total of 1,670 oxygen concentrators of 5 litres and 10 litres per minute capacity till Tuesday amid an urgent need of the life-saving gas for severely ill COVID-19 patients.

Sharma said that out of the total oxygen concentrators that they had received, 740 were received through global expressions of interest (EOIs), 285 through tenders and 645 from various donors.

He said 46 oxygen concentrators and 5,000 N-95 masks have also been received apart from these donated by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). Out of the total received, 1,230 oxygen concentrators have been supplied to various districts as per requirement.

Rajasthan Medical Services Corporation Limited (RMSCL) Managing Director Alok Ranjan said the state has started supplying Tocilizumab injections that are used in the treatment of critical coronavirus patients. He said orders have been issued to supply 900 Tocilizumab injections to the firms and 419 shots have been received.

The minister said 150 oxygen cylinders and 125 ventilators were received from the Centre on Tuesday. He informed that a batch of 100 oxygen regulators with humidifier bottles has also been received by RMSCL.

He further said a quota of 2.48 lakh Remdesivir injections was set for Rajasthan from April 21 to May 16 by the Centre. As of May, orders for 2,24,100 shots have been issued while 1,24,489 quantities have been obtained and made available to both state and private hospitals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

Indian doctors warn against cow dung as COVID cure

Entertainment News Roundup: Barry Jenkins says he feared making slavery drama;Musk boosts his brand on 'Saturday Night Live' and more

5 things you should know about the state of the global economy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran has enriched uranium to up to 63% purity, IAEA says

Fluctuations at Irans Natanz plant pushed the purity to which it enriched uranium to 63, higher than the announced 60 that complicated talks to revive its nuclear deal with world powers, a report by the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Tuesday...

Gas supplies dwindle in U.S. Southeast, prices climb due to pipeline outage

Gas stations from Florida to Virginia began running dry and prices at the pump jumped on Tuesday as the shutdown of the biggest U.S. fuel pipeline by hackers extended into a fifth day and sparked panic buying by motorists. About 7.5 of gas ...

German foreign minister condemns rocket attack on Israel

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas condemned on Tuesday rocket attacks on Israel, saying they must end immediately after Gazas Islamist ruler Hamas said it had fired over 130 rockets towards Tel Aviv in response to an Israeli air strike.The...

Sena was part of govt when Maratha quota law enacted: Fadnavis

Hitting back at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over his remark that the law giving reservation to Marathas was not foolproof, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday reminded him that his party was part of the government when t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021