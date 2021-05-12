Left Menu

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 17.51 cr doses

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has reached 17,51,71,482 on Tuesday, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2021 00:19 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 00:19 IST
India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 17.51 cr doses
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has reached 17,51,71,482 on Tuesday, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). As per the 8 pm provisional report today, 4,74,629 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine and cumulatively 30,39,287 across 30 States/UTs since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

The total of 17,51,71,482 include 95,81,872 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 65,38,656 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,41,45,083 frontline workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 79,50,430 FLWs (2nd dose), and 30,39,287 for 18-44 years of age group (1st dose)."5,58,70,091 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (1st dose), 78,17,926 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (2nd dose), 5,39,54,858 for above 60 years (1st dose) and 1,62,73,279 for above 60 years (2nd dose)," the Ministry said. On day-116 of the vaccination drive on Tuesday, 23,85,092 vaccine doses were given. 10,65,634 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 13,19,458 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight, as per the government.

India reported a slight dip in new COVID-19 cases as 3,29,942 fresh infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.However, the country recorded more recoveries during this period as 3,56,082 new discharges were reported. With 3,876 new deaths due to COVID-19, the cumulative toll mounted to 2,49,992 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

Indian doctors warn against cow dung as COVID cure

Entertainment News Roundup: Barry Jenkins says he feared making slavery drama;Musk boosts his brand on 'Saturday Night Live' and more

5 things you should know about the state of the global economy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar holds near 10-week low ahead of inflation report

The U.S. dollar hit a 2-12-month low early in the New York session, then stabilized around those levels on Tuesday afternoon, the eve of U.S. consumer price data, as investors bet that rising inflation could erode the currencys value. In re...

Golf-Matsuyama says quarantine in Japan allowed Masters win to sink in

Hideki Matsuyama said on Tuesday that the two-week COVID-19 quarantine he underwent upon his return to Japan after his Masters triumph last month allowed him a chance to absorb the magnitude of his momentous victory.Matsuyama, making his mu...

US STOCKS-S&P closes down in broad sell-off fueled by inflation fears

The SP 500 closed lower on Tuesday as rising commodity prices and labor shortages prompted fears that despite reassurances from the U.S. Federal Reserve, near-term price spikes could morph into longer-term inflation. While all three indexes...

White House condemns attacks on Israel, calls for co-existence in Jerusalem

The White House said on Tuesday that Israel has a legitimate right to defend itself from Hamas rocket attacks but applied pressure on Israel over the treatment of Palestinians, saying Jerusalem must be a place of co-existence. Violence erup...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021