Bahrain authorizes emergency use of one-shot Sputnik-Light COVID-19 vaccine

Bahrain authorizes emergency use of one-shot Sputnik-Light COVID-19 vaccineReuters | Cairo | Updated: 12-05-2021 01:08 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 01:04 IST
Bahrain authorized on Tuesday the emergency use of Russia's one-shot Sputnik-Light COVID-19 vaccine, state news agency (BNA) said.
It is the sixth vaccine Bahrain has authorized. It has previously authorized China's Sinopharm, Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine, AstraZeneca's COVISHIELD, the J&J vaccine, and Sputnik.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
