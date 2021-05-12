The White House on Tuesday announced a series of steps aimed at boosting U.S. COVID-19 vaccination rates, including a partnership with ride-hailing services Uber and Lyft, as it seeks to achieve President Joe Biden's July 4 reopening deadline. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* The European Union launched a lawsuit against AstraZeneca that could lead to financial sanctions for the company which the EU alleges has breached a supply contract for COVID-19 vaccines. The company's lawyer said the lawsuit was not needed as there was already one under way against AstraZeneca. * The European Commission expects to finish work soon on a COVID-19 certificate that could allow citizens to travel more easily this summer in the 27-nation bloc.

* Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine could potentially receive European approval for use in 12-year old children as early as the end of this month, the EU drug regulator's executive director told the Handelsblatt daily. AMERICAS

* Brazilian states halted vaccination of pregnant women after a death in Rio de Janeiro led health regulator Anvisa to warn against the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine for expecting women. * Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris told his government the United States was willing to send AstraZeneca vaccines it was not using to other countries once they have been tested.

* The Canadian province of Alberta has stopped administering first doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine because of limited supply. ASIA-PACIFIC

* India's coronavirus crisis showed scant sign of easing, with a seven-day average of new cases at a record high. * Vietnam is seeking the transfer of mRNA technology to domestically manufacture COVID-19 vaccines, state media reported.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * The World Health Organization said it was reviewing coronavirus data from Seychelles after the health ministry said more than a third of people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week had been fully vaccinated.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Britain is open to talks with the United States and other World Trade Organization members on the issue of IP waivers for COVID-19 vaccines, a government spokesman said.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * U.S. stocks fell as speculation that rising inflation pressure could prompt interest rate hikes sooner rather than later dragged on shares and hobbled the dollar, which struggled at a 2-1/2-month low.

* U.S. job openings surged to a record high in March, further evidence that a shortage of workers was hampering job growth, even as nearly 10 million Americans are looking for employment. * Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to "level up" Britain by tackling inequality and driving an economic recovery from the pandemic with a raft of laws presented to parliament by Queen Elizabeth.

(Compiled by Veronica Snoj and Aditya Soni; Editing by Timothy Heritage and Sriraj Kalluvila)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)