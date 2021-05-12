Pfizer asks UK regulator to approve vaccine for teenagers -The Telegraph

Pfizer Inc has formally asked the UK medical regulator for permission to use its COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds in Britain, the Telegraph reported on Tuesday.

"We can confirm that the companies have submitted a request to the MHRA to expand the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine in the UK to adolescents, the report https://bit.ly/3o7UzzG said, citing a Pfizer spokesman.

