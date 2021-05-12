2 die due to 'black fungus' infection in Indore's hospital; cases seen mostly in COVID recovered patients

Two people have died at Indore's Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital (MYH) due to "Black Fungus" infection and a total of 13 such patients are under treatment here. It has been reported that this disease (Black Fungus) is caused by the steroid administered in the treatment of COVID-19 infection.

"Two people have died due to black fungal infection as their brain was affected. As many as 13 such patients are under treatment in this hospital," said Dr Shweta Walia, Designated Professor, Eye Department, Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital, Indore. "Black Fungus disease is called mucormycosis. It affects the patient's eye, nose, and brain. COVID-19 infection decreases the immunity of patients and that is why more and more cases are coming from recovered COVID-19 patients," Dr Shweta added.

She further said that a total of 13 patients came to the MYH Hospital from Indore and adjoining districts, out of which two patients have died, one died on Monday and the other died about three days ago. Fungus had reached their brain by the time they came here. Currently, 11 such patients are under treatment, we had to remove one eye of three of them in order to prevent the fungus from reaching their brain or the other eye, she said.

Dr Shweta went on to inform that there is a shortage of the injection that is administered in the treatment of this disease, and a patient is given about 50 injections which are very expensive. According to her, on average, Indore is reporting three cases of the disease daily and around 40 such cases are under treatment in various hospitals in Indore.

"The main reason for this disease is the consumption of steroids without the supervision of a physician. Diabetic patients are more susceptible to this disease," Dr Shweta informed. Dr Yamini Gupta from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) medical college said that excessive nasal crusting, nasal obstruction, and swelling around eyes are among some of the initial symptoms of this disease.

"Mucormycosis was less common earlier, but its cases are occuring due to steroid given to COVID-19 patients which increases the Sugar level in the body. This disease starts from the nose and goes through eyes to the brain," Dr Gupta informed. (ANI)

