Health News Roundup: France virus cases rise at slowest pace in nearly a year; White House, seeking to boost vaccinations, touts free Uber, Lyft rides and more

'Want the COVID-19 vaccine? Have a U.S. visa?' Latinos travel north for the shot

"Want the COVID-19 vaccine? Have a U.S. visa? Contact us," reads a travel agency advertisement, offering deals to Mexicans to fly to the United States to get inoculated. From Mexico to far-flung Argentina, thousands of Latin Americans are booking flights to the United States to take advantage of one of the world's most successful vaccination campaigns, as rollouts in their own countries sputter.

France virus cases rise at slowest pace in nearly a year

The number of patients in French hospitals with COVID-19 fell on Tuesday and the number of new coronavirus infections increased at the slowest pace since June 2020, health ministry data showed. As France exited its third lockdown a week ago and is hoping to gradually unwind all its major restrictive measures by the end of next month, Prime Minister Jean Castex said COVID-19 indicators showed the situation was improving.

Bahrain authorizes emergency use of one-shot Sputnik-Light COVID-19 vaccine

Bahrain authorized on Tuesday the emergency use of Russia's one-shot Sputnik-Light COVID-19 vaccine, state news agency (BNA) said. It is the sixth vaccine Bahrain has authorized. It has previously authorized China's Sinopharm, Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine, AstraZeneca's COVISHIELD, the J&J vaccine, and Sputnik.

EU opens new front in AstraZeneca legal fight that may lead to fines

The European Union launched a new lawsuit against AstraZeneca on Tuesday that could lead to financial sanctions for the company which the EU alleges has breached a supply contract for COVID-19 vaccines. The lawsuit is the EU's second against AstraZeneca after the bloc took action at the end of April over delayed vaccine supplies.

White House, seeking to boost vaccinations, touts free Uber, Lyft rides

The White House on Tuesday announced a series of steps aimed at boosting U.S. COVID-19 vaccination rates, including a partnership with ride-hailing services Uber and Lyft, as it seeks to achieve President Joe Biden's July 4 reopening deadline. The latest actions also include vaccination sites at community colleges, among other efforts, the White House said in a statement.

Bodies float down Ganges as nearly 4,000 more die of COVID in India

Scores of bodies are washing up on the banks of the Ganges as Indians fail to keep pace with the deaths and cremations of around 4,000 people a day from the novel coronavirus. India currently accounts for one in three of the reported deaths from coronavirus around the world, according to a Reuters tally, and its health system is overwhelmed, despite donations of oxygen cylinders and other medical equipment from around the world.

Canadian province of Ontario will pause first doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

The Canadian province of Ontario will stop offering first doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine because of evidence that the risk of rare blood clots is somewhat higher than previously estimated, provincial officials said on Tuesday.

"This decision was made out of an abundance of caution due to an observed increase in the rare blood clotting known as vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia," said Chief Medical Officer David Williams.

U.S. administers 263.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 263,132,561 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 334,081,065 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday. Those figures are up from the 261,599,381 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Monday out of 329,843,825 doses delivered.

Pfizer asks UK regulator to approve vaccine for teenagers - The Telegraph

Pfizer Inc has formally asked the UK medical regulator for permission to use its COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds in Britain, the Telegraph reported on Tuesday. "We can confirm that the companies have submitted a request to the MHRA to expand the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine in the UK to adolescents, the report https://bit.ly/3o7UzzG said, citing a Pfizer spokesman.

U.S. children ages 12 to 15 could begin COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday

U.S. regulators authorized Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for use in children as young as 12 and said they could begin receiving shots as soon as Thursday, widening the country's inoculation program as vaccination rates have slowed significantly. This is the first COVID-19 vaccine to be authorized in the United States for ages 12 to 15. Vaccinating younger ages is considered an important step for getting children back into schools safely. U.S. President Joe Biden has asked states to make the vaccine available to younger adolescents immediately.

