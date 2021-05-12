BRIEF-Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 Vaccine Covaxin Recommended By Expert Panel For Phase II/III Clinical Trials On 2 To 18 Year-Olds- PTI In New Indian Express

May 11 (Reuters) -

* BHARAT BIOTECH'S COVID-19 VACCINE COVAXIN RECOMMENDED BY EXPERT PANEL FOR PHASE II/III CLINICAL TRIALS ON 2 TO 18 YEAR-OLDS- PTI IN NEW INDIAN EXPRESS Source text: https://bit.ly/3hk0P6c

