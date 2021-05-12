Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2021 02:43 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 02:42 IST
Pfizer asks UK regulator to approve vaccine for teenagers -The Telegraph
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Pfizer Inc has formally asked the UK medical regulator for permission to use its COVID-19 vaccine for 12-to 15-year olds in Britain, the Telegraph reported on Tuesday.

"We can confirm that the companies have submitted a request to the MHRA to expand the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine in the UK to adolescents, the report said, citing a Pfizer spokesman. Pfizer and the MHRA did not immediately response to Reuters requests for comment.

The move comes as U.S. regulators on Monday authorized Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for use in children as young as 12, widening the country's inoculation program as vaccination rates have slowed significantly.

