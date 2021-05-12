Left Menu

Brazil suspends use of AstraZeneca vaccine in pregnant women nationally after death

Brazil's federal government on Tuesday nationally suspended the vaccination of pregnant women with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot, after an expectant mother in Rio de Janeiro died from a stroke possibly related to the inoculation.

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2021 04:00 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 04:00 IST
Brazil suspends use of AstraZeneca vaccine in pregnant women nationally after death

Brazil's federal government on Tuesday nationally suspended the vaccination of pregnant women with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot, after an expectant mother in Rio de Janeiro died from a stroke possibly related to the inoculation. Franciele Francinato, coordinator of the Health Ministry's vaccination program, told reporters the suspension was enacted as a precautionary measure after health regulator Anvisa issued a warning about the vaccine's use in pregnant women earlier in the day.

Authorities are investigating the incident. The suspension applies only to AstraZeneca's shot and not to vaccines developed by Sinovac and Pfizer Inc that are also being used in the country. The pregnant woman in Rio de Janeiro died after receiving the AstraZeneca shot, according to state Health Secretary Alexandre Chieppe.

Anvisa said the 35-year-old woman, who was 23 weeks pregnant, died of a hemorrhagic stroke on Monday after checking into a hospital five days earlier. "The serious adverse event of a hemorrhagic stroke was assessed as possibly related to the use of the vaccine given to the pregnant woman," Anvisa said in a statement.

AstraZeneca said in a statement that pregnant women and those breastfeeding were excluded from clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine. Studies in animals did not produce direct or indirect evidence of harm regarding pregnancy or fetal development, the statement added. Anvisa said it had not been informed of any other adverse events in pregnant women receiving the vaccine.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is produced and distributed in Brazil via a partnership with public health institute Fiocruz. Fiocruz President Nisia Trindade told reporters that the suspension was necessary.

The national decision to suspend the vaccine's use in pregnant women followed similar decisions by Rio and Sao Paulo states earlier in the day, citing Anvisa's recommendation. Brazil has recorded the world's second-deadliest outbreak of COVID-19, with the Health Ministry reporting on Tuesday that the official death toll had risen to more than 425,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

Indian doctors warn against cow dung as COVID cure

Entertainment News Roundup: Barry Jenkins says he feared making slavery drama;Musk boosts his brand on 'Saturday Night Live' and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK unveils law to fine social media firms which fail to remove online abuse

Britain said on Wednesday a planned new law would see social media companies fined up to 10 of turnover or 18 million pounds 25 million if they failed to stamp out online abuses such as racist hate crimes, while senior managers could also f...

UK to ban live animal exports for slaughter as part of welfare plan

Britain said on Wednesday it would ban the live export of animals for slaughter and fattening, explore prohibiting the sale of foie gras and formally recognise animals as sentient beings as part of a post-Brexit welfare plan. The government...

Major clashes erupt in Israel's Lod, Netanyahu declares state of emergency

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared a state of emergency in Lod as intense rioting has erupted in the Arab-Jewish city amid escalating tensions between Israel and Palestine. Citing local media, The Times of Israel reporte...

UK government to introduce criticised voter ID law this year

Britains government will introduce a new law this year to crack down on the potential for voter fraud and intimidation by including rules requiring voters to prove their identities, a move critics said could deter people from casting ballot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021