Mexico reports 1,897 new coronavirus cases, 234 more deaths

Mexico's Health Ministry on Tuesday reported 1,897 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 234 more deaths, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,368,393 and fatalities to 219,323.

Separate government data published in March suggested the real death toll may be at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

