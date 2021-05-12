Left Menu

Hospitals in tourist-haven Costa Rica in 'serious' phase as Covid-19 cases surge

Hospitals in the Central American nation of Costa Rica are running out of space for COVID-19 patients amid a new wave of infections, the president of the national doctors' union said on Tuesday.

Reuters | San Jose | Updated: 12-05-2021 06:50 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 06:50 IST
Hospitals in tourist-haven Costa Rica in 'serious' phase as Covid-19 cases surge

Hospitals in the Central American nation of Costa Rica are running out of space for COVID-19 patients amid a new wave of infections, the president of the national doctors' union said on Tuesday. The sharp rise in coronavirus infections has led to calls for a fresh lockdown by doctors, potentially dealing another blow to businesses, especially in the tourism sector, which were hoping for an influx of American and European tourists.

Costa Rica on Tuesday reported 26 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths, the largest reported daily toll since the pandemic started. Edwin Solano, president of the national doctors' union, urged the country's leaders to pay heed to the dire situation on the ground as hospitals run out of space in intensive care units.

"The pandemic has surpassed the capacity of our health system," he said. "There are no beds for COVID patients, there are no ICU beds for COVID. (The situation) is delicate and serious." Costa Rica has so far recorded 273,714 confirmed coronavirus cases and 3,456 deaths, although both figures are believed to underestimate the actual toll.

The government has been reluctant to impose more restrictions, saying it will further dent an economy badly hit by the pandemic. "Simply declaring a red alert in the country today will not resolve the situation we are going through," said Alexander Solis, president of the National Emergency Commission.

"On the contrary, it would oblige us to paralyze the country in an instant, with no work, no movement. Sorry, but our country can't do this."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

Indian doctors warn against cow dung as COVID cure

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

35 killed in Gaza, 5 in Israel, as violence escalates

Hostilities between Israel and Hamas escalated overnight, with 35 Palestinians killed in Gaza and five in Israel in the most intensive aerial exchanges for years. Israel carried out hundreds of air strikes in Gaza into the early hours of We...

Violence grips mixed Arab-Jewish towns in Israel as tensions flare

Violence in mixed Jewish-Arab towns in Israel flared early on Wednesday amid growing anger within the countrys Arab minority over Israeli air strikes on Gaza and police raids on Jerusalems Al-Aqsa Mosque.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu de...

Magnitude 5.8 quake hits south of Philippine capital, no damage expected

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 struck south of the Philippine capital early on Wednesday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology Phivolcs said.The agency said aftershocks could be expected, but the earthquake, which s...

Families of Uyghur editors slam China over documentary 'grossly misrepresenting' them

Families of former Uyghur textbook editors, who have been accused of incorporating ethnically charged and separatist views into classroom literature, say that a pro-Beijing media outlets recent documentary grossly misrepresents them. The Ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021