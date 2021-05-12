Left Menu

50-bed COVID-19 care centre to set up at Ludhiana's Sant Ishar Singh Memorial Hospital

To augment the health infrastructure especially in the rural hinterland which has been witnessing a spurt in COVID-19 infections, the district administration on Tuesday stated that a 50-bedded Covid Care Centre will start its operations at Sant Ishar Singh Memorial Hospital, Ludhiana from May 14 onwards.

ANI | Ludhiana (Punjab) | Updated: 12-05-2021 08:41 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 08:41 IST
50-bed COVID-19 care centre to set up at Ludhiana's Sant Ishar Singh Memorial Hospital
Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma inspecting the building. Image Credit: ANI

To augment the health infrastructure especially in the rural hinterland which has been witnessing a spurt in COVID-19 infections, the district administration on Tuesday stated that a 50-bedded Covid Care Centre will start its operations at Sant Ishar Singh Memorial Hospital, Ludhiana from May 14 onwards. This centre is being set up to combat the devastating second wave of pandemic effectively.

Inspecting the building and other requisite health facilities in the hospital, Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma accompanied by ADC (D) Sandeep Kumar, SDM Payal Mankanwal Chahal, Civil Surgeon Dr Kiran Ahluwalia Gill, Senior Congress leader Gurdev Singh Lapran said that this hospital building is an ideal place for starting COVID-19 care centre and will have 50 oxygen beds level-I and level-II patients. The Oxygen supply would also be ensured for the treatment here, he added. He stated that the sampling would start in the hospital from May 12, 2021, to detect the cases and starting treatment at the early stage to prevent them to reach level-II and level III which would save precious lives.

Sharma that the vaccination facility will also be initiated here to ensure a shield to the eligible people from the contagion. "The priority was to take care of old and vulnerable population with co-morbidities that were at high risk of developing severe illness and appealed the people to don't take the flu-like symptoms lightly and contact the doctors soon," Sharma said.

He further said that the people should not get panicky as more cases were reported in the city due to aggressive testing by the health department. Deputy Commissioner unequivocally said that though the fresh cases were coming up, the district administration was fully geared up to combat the pandemic and save the people from the scourge of this infection. "The physical infrastructure for Covid patients was being upgraded on the modern lines to ensure that patients did not face any problems during their stay in the Covid care centres," he added.

He said that there was no dearth of funds for tackling this global pandemic and the major focus was only on saving the precious lives of people from the pandemic. Sant Baba Baljinder Singh, Mukhi, Sampardai Rara Sahib offered full support and the hospital to the district administration in the war against the invisible enemy inform of Covid-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN seeks proposals to end force on Sudan-South Sudan border

The UN Security Council voted unanimously Tuesday to extend the mandate of the nearly 3,700-strong peacekeeping force in the disputed Abyei region on the Sudan-South Sudan border until November 15.It also asked Secretary-General Antonio Gut...

Gujarat: Fire at Covid care centre; 61 patients shifted

A fire broke out at a hotel- turned-Covid care centre in Gujarats Bhavnagar town in the wee hours Wednesday, officials said, adding nobody was hurt.Altogether 61 coronavirus patients were shifted from the facility to other hospitals after t...

Taiwan may raise COVID-19 alert, shut non-essential shops

Taiwan may raise its COVID-19 alert level in coming days, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said on Wednesday, according to the official Central News Agency, which would lead to closure of shops dealing in non-essential items as infections ri...

Samsung BioLogics denies report on Pfizer vaccine production

Samsung BioLogics Co Ltd said on Wednesday a report it was in talks with Pfizer Inc to begin production of the U.S. drugmakers COVID-19 vaccine in South Korea as early as in August was not factual.The Korea Economic Daily reported earlier t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021