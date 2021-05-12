50-bed COVID-19 care centre to set up at Ludhiana's Sant Ishar Singh Memorial Hospital

To augment the health infrastructure especially in the rural hinterland which has been witnessing a spurt in COVID-19 infections, the district administration on Tuesday stated that a 50-bedded Covid Care Centre will start its operations at Sant Ishar Singh Memorial Hospital, Ludhiana from May 14 onwards. This centre is being set up to combat the devastating second wave of pandemic effectively.

Inspecting the building and other requisite health facilities in the hospital, Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma accompanied by ADC (D) Sandeep Kumar, SDM Payal Mankanwal Chahal, Civil Surgeon Dr Kiran Ahluwalia Gill, Senior Congress leader Gurdev Singh Lapran said that this hospital building is an ideal place for starting COVID-19 care centre and will have 50 oxygen beds level-I and level-II patients. The Oxygen supply would also be ensured for the treatment here, he added. He stated that the sampling would start in the hospital from May 12, 2021, to detect the cases and starting treatment at the early stage to prevent them to reach level-II and level III which would save precious lives.

Sharma that the vaccination facility will also be initiated here to ensure a shield to the eligible people from the contagion. "The priority was to take care of old and vulnerable population with co-morbidities that were at high risk of developing severe illness and appealed the people to don't take the flu-like symptoms lightly and contact the doctors soon," Sharma said.

He further said that the people should not get panicky as more cases were reported in the city due to aggressive testing by the health department. Deputy Commissioner unequivocally said that though the fresh cases were coming up, the district administration was fully geared up to combat the pandemic and save the people from the scourge of this infection. "The physical infrastructure for Covid patients was being upgraded on the modern lines to ensure that patients did not face any problems during their stay in the Covid care centres," he added.

He said that there was no dearth of funds for tackling this global pandemic and the major focus was only on saving the precious lives of people from the pandemic. Sant Baba Baljinder Singh, Mukhi, Sampardai Rara Sahib offered full support and the hospital to the district administration in the war against the invisible enemy inform of Covid-19. (ANI)

