Taiwan may raise COVID-19 alert level in 'coming days' -CNA

Taiwan may raise COVID-19 alert level in 'coming days' -CNAReuters | Taipei | Updated: 12-05-2021 08:41 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 08:41 IST
Taiwan may raise its COVID-19 alert level in "coming days", Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said on Wednesday, according to the official Central News Agency, amid an increase in domestic infections.
The benchmark stock index fell more than 5% on concerns about the rise in new cases and possible new curbs.
