Another Thai protest leader says has COVID-19 after weeks in jail

Another leader from Thailand's anti-government protest movement has tested positive for the coronavirus after spending eight weeks in jail pending trial on charges of insulting the country's powerful king. Panusaya "Rung" Sithijirawattanakul, who was released last week on bail after being held in pre-trial detention, said on her Twitter account that she was being treated in a hospital after testing positive for the virus after being released.

Two other protest leaders have tested positive to COVID-19 while in custody. (Writing by Kay Johnson Editing by Ed Davies)

