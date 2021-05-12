India's daily COVID-19 deaths rise by record 4,205

India on Wednesday posted a record rise in deaths from COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, pushing its total fatalities past the 250,000 mark.

Deaths from COVID-19 swelled by 4,205, while daily coronavirus cases rose by 348,421, with India's overall caseload now surging past 23 million, according to health ministry data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)