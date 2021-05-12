Left Menu

India's daily COVID-19 deaths rise by record 4,205

Reuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-05-2021 09:44 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 09:44 IST
India on Wednesday posted a record rise in deaths from COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, pushing its total fatalities past the 250,000 mark.

Deaths from COVID-19 swelled by 4,205, while daily coronavirus cases rose by 348,421, with India's overall caseload now surging past 23 million, according to health ministry data.

