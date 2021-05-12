Left Menu

Another Thai protest leader says has COVID-19 after weeks in jail

Another leader from Thailand's anti-government protest movement has tested positive for the coronavirus after spending eight weeks in jail pending trial on charges of insulting the country's powerful king. Panaya "Rung" Sithijirawattanakul, who was freed on bail last week from pre-trial detention, said on her Twitter account that she was being treated in a hospital after testing positive for the virus following her release.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 12-05-2021 09:54 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 09:50 IST
Another Thai protest leader says has COVID-19 after weeks in jail
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Another leader from Thailand's anti-government protest movement has tested positive for the coronavirus after spending eight weeks in jail pending trial on charges of insulting the country's powerful king.

Panaya "Rung" Sithijirawattanakul, who was freed on bail last week from pre-trial detention, said on her Twitter account that she was being treated in a hospital after testing positive for the virus following her release. Two others from the protest movement, including human rights lawyer Arnon Nampa and Chukiat "Justin" Saengowng, who remain in detention, have also tested positive for COVID-19.

Panaya said she did not have any symptoms and had tested negative while in prison on April 22. After her release, she stayed home for three days before getting tested. Her case comes as Thailand reported a new daily record of 34 coronavirus deaths as authorities try to tackle the third wave of infections in the Southeast Asian country.

Two other protesters who received bail a day earlier, including Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak, have yet to announce if they have been tested for the virus. Parit was hospitalized two weeks ago due to deteriorating health caused by a hunger strike. He is accused of various violations, including sedition and insulting the monarchy.

Panusaya also took part in the hunger strike with Parit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand CM dispatches 80 MT of oxygen for Garhwal, Kumaon Division

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat Wednesday dispatched 80 metric tonnes of oxygen sent by the central government through the Oxygen Express at various stations in the state at the railway station at Harrawala. The Chief Minister...

Mumbai man cheated while trying to buy Remdesivir vials online

A Mumbai-based man was allegedly duped of over Rs 40,000 by a person who allegedly promised to get him Remdesivir injections at a cheaper rate online, a police official said.Remdesivir drug is currently in high demand for the treatment of C...

India's COVID deaths cross quarter million mark, no sign of peak

India said on Wednesday a record number of people were killed by the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, pushing its overall death toll over a quarter million, while a leading virologist said it was too early to say if infections had reached ...

Rafael Nadal uncertain about playing in Tokyo Olympics

Rafael Nadal joined the growing number of tennis players expressing doubts about competing in the Tokyo Olympics.The third-ranked Nadal, in Rome for the Italian Open, said Tuesday that his status for the Tokyo games is uncertain.I dont know...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021