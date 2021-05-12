FACTBOX-Details of use of AstraZeneca, J&J COVID vaccines

Following is an outline of countries that have restricted or suspended the use of COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, after Europe confirmed possible links to rare blood clots.

J&J and AstraZeneca have stated that no clear causal relationship has been established between the clots and their vaccines. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has so far maintained that the benefits of both the shots outweigh any risks. The EMA is also reviewing reports of a rare nerve-degenerating disorder in people who received the AstraZeneca shot.

REGIONS USING THE ASTRAZENECA VACCINE WITH RESTRICTIONS AUSTRALIA

Recommended on April 8 that people under 50 should get Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in preference to AstraZeneca's. BRAZIL

Brazil suspended use in pregnant women nationally on May 11 after an expectant mother in Rio de Janeiro died. BRITAIN

Officials said on May 7 people under 40 should be offered an alternative to the vaccine where possible, lifting the age limit by 10 years from Britain's previous recommendation. BULGARIA

Suspended use of vaccine on April 19 for women below 60 years who are at increased risk of thrombosis. CANADA

Said in early April it would pause offering the vaccine to people under 55. Several provinces are now offering the AstraZeneca vaccine to people aged 40 and over. ESTONIA

Suspended use for people under 60 on April 7. FRANCE

Is using vaccine only for people aged 55 and over. On April 9, recommended that people under 55 who have had a first dose of the AstraZeneca shot should receive a messenger RNA vaccine for their second dose. FINLAND

Is using only for people aged 65 and over. GEORGIA

Is using only in medical centres Russian news agency TASS reported on March 19. GERMANY

Germany said on May 7 it would give the shot to all adults who want it. It previously restricted use to those aged over 60 and recommended a different second dose for those under 60. INDONESIA

Is using the vaccine but has warned against giving it to people with a low blood platelet count. IRELAND

The government agreed to allow the use of AstraZeneca and J&J vaccines for people over 50 years old, Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on April 27. Had previously restricted use of AstraZeneca's vaccine to those over 60. ITALY

Recommends use only for people over 60. MALAYSIA

Began a parallel rollout last week for people to choose to receive the jab on a first-come, first-serve basis. MEXICO

Drug regulator said on April 7 it did not "at this time" plan to limit the vaccine's use but was investigating the information raised by Britain. NETHERLANDS

Said on April 8 it would limit the use of the vaccine to people over 60. NORTH MACEDONIA

The Health minister said on March 31 the vaccine would be limited to people aged over 60 as a precautionary measure. ONTARIO

The Canadian province said on May 11 it will stop offering first doses because of evidence that the risk of rare blood clots is somewhat higher than previously estimated. PHILIPPINES

Said on April 19 it would resume administering the vaccine to under-60s after having temporarily suspended use on April 8. SLOVAKIA

Health Ministry said on Tuesday it was suspending use for people getting their first doses after experts reviewed the death of a recipient. SOUTH KOREA

Resumed use of the shot for people aged 30 or older on April 12 after suspending use in under-60s on April 7. SPAIN

The government said on April 30 it was extending the gap between the first and second doses of the vaccine to 16 weeks for people aged under 60. From April 8, Spain was giving the vaccine only to those over 60. SWEDEN

Using for people aged 65 and older, while Swedes under 65 will be given an alternative to the AstraZeneca vaccine for their second dose. REGIONS WHERE ASTRAZENECA VACCINE USE IS SUSPENDED

CAMEROON Said on March 18 it was suspending the administration of shots the country was due to receive.

DENMARK Said on April 14 it would stop using the AstraZeneca vaccine, the first country to do so. On April 19, the Ritzau news agency reported that authorities may permit people to choose to have the vaccine.

NORWAY A government-appointed commission said on Monday Norway should exclude vaccines made by AstraZeneca and J&J from its inoculation programme. Had suspended the administration of AstraZeneca's shot on March 11.

REGIONS USING J&J VACCINE WITH OR WITHOUT RESTRICTIONS EUROPEAN UNION

J&J said on April 20 it will resume rolling out its COVID-19 vaccine in Europe with a warning on its label, after requesting countries, including Belgium, to pause the rollout. FRANCE

The government said on April 21 that it plans to start using the vaccine the following week. GERMANY

Is to make the J&J vaccine available to all adults, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on May 10. GREECE

Plans to start rollout on May 5 after suspending vaccinations on April 19. ITALY

The health ministry on April 20 recommended the vaccine be used for people over the age of 60. NETHERLANDS

Resumed use of the vaccine from April 21. POLAND

Started administering the J&J shot on April 15 SPAIN

Approved on Tuesday the use of the vaccine for people under the age of 60, Spanish El Pais newspaper reported. Spanish regions began using the vaccine to inoculate 70-79-year-olds on April 22. SWEDEN

Extended pause on J&J vaccine on April 23, adding that the shots could be given to people aged 65 and above. UNITED STATES

Resumed use on April 23, ending a 10-day pause to investigate possible link to extremely rare but potentially deadly blood clots. REGIONS WHERE SUSPENSIONS CONTINUE ON J&J VACCINE

DENMARK Denmark on May 3 became the first country to exclude the shots from its vaccination programme.

