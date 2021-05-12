Left Menu

PTI | Thane | Updated: 12-05-2021 10:11 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 10:08 IST
Maharashtra: 1,428 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 65 more deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

With the addition of1,428 new cases of COVID-19, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has reached 4,91,817, an official said on Wednesday.

Besides these new cases reported on Tuesday, the virus also claimed the lives of 65 more people, pushing the death toll in the district to 8,173, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.66 percent, he added.

Details of recovered and under-treatment patients were not provided by the district administration.

In the neighboring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 98,675, while the death toll has reached 1,772, another official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

