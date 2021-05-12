Left Menu

Taiwan warns on rising COVID-19 risk, stocks tank

Taiwan may raise its COVID-19 alert level in the "coming days", Health Minister Chen Shih-Chung said on Wednesday, warning of an extremely serious situation on the island which has so far controlled the pandemic well, sending the stock market tanking.

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 12-05-2021 10:11 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 10:09 IST
Taiwan warns on rising COVID-19 risk, stocks tank
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Taiwan may raise its COVID-19 alert level in the "coming days", Health Minister Chen Shih-Chung said on Wednesday, warning of an extremely serious situation on the island which has so far controlled the pandemic well, sending the stock market tanking. On Tuesday, Taiwan announced plans to restrict public gatherings as a result of a cluster of six new cases with no clear infection source, an unusual outbreak for the island that had kept a tight lid on community outbreaks.

Describing the situation as "very serious", Chen told parliament the level could be lifted a notch to three, limiting gatherings to five people indoors and 10 outdoors, as well as the closing of non-essential businesses. "If there is the slightest failure in containment, then we will soon enter level three," Chen said.

The benchmark stock index fell more than 8% on worries over the new cases, though infections are still relatively few. "If (the COVID-19 alert status) is raised to level three, a lot of businesses won't be able to operate, and at level four classes and offices will be closed," said Yeason Jung, an analyst at Capital Futures in Taiwan. "Short-term panic selling pressures are emerging."

Taiwan Deputy Finance Minister Frank Juan said the stock market and economic fundamentals are sound. "Investors should remain calm and have confidence," he told Reuters.

But if the situation worsens, Juan said he did not rule out calling a meeting of the National Stabilisation Fund, which the government can use to intervene in the stock market in case of large fluctuations. The specter of restrictions affecting semiconductor production was enough to spook investors already nervous about selling pressure on tech shares, said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ Bank.

"Cases are pretty low, but you can see we're in an environment now where investors are cautious," he said. "Even though I doubt very much the restrictions will have an impact on export-orientated sectors, investors are playing it safe and that's contributed to the selloff."

Taiwan largely closed its borders early in the pandemic and has a robust contact tracing and quarantine system, keeping infections to 1,210, including 12 deaths, and allowing life to stay close to normal. The government this week asked hospitals across Taiwan to allocate enough wards for potential new infections, Chen said, adding they are capable of providing 3,000 beds to treat patients.

President Tsai Ing-wen will hold a news conference on the coronavirus later on Wednesday, as will Chen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

Indian doctors warn against cow dung as COVID cure

Entertainment News Roundup: Barry Jenkins says he feared making slavery drama;Musk boosts his brand on 'Saturday Night Live' and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Islamic social financing initiative aims to help economic recovery, pandemic response

Coming at a time when millions have been pushed into extreme poverty, the International Dialogue on the Role of Islamic Social Financing in Achieving the SDGs has the potential to provide urgently needed support, including for economic reco...

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 deaths rise by record 4,205; Taiwan warns on rising COVID-19 risk, stocks tank and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Want the COVID-19 vaccine Have a U.S. visa Latinos travel north for the shotWant the COVID-19 vaccine Have a U.S. visa Contact us, reads a travel agency advertisement, offering deals to M...

Odd News Roundup: French stunt school's 'badass' women snapped up by film industry

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.French stunt schools badass women snapped up by film industryValeriane Michelini trained as a dancer before opting to tap into the growing demand for stuntwomen and a career of jumping out o...

UN chief: Deadly school shooting in Russia an ‘act of senseless violence’

The UN chief was saddened to learn about their deaths, his Spokesperson, Stphane Dujarric, said in a statement.He strongly condemns this act of senseless violence and expresses his deepest condolences to the victims families, as well as the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021