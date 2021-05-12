Left Menu

Involve local communities to better deal with second wave of COVID-19: Patnaik tells officials

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-05-2021 10:31 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 10:31 IST
Noting that Odisha's disaster management model is the sustainable way to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik urged officials to involve local communities to be more effective in dealing with the second wave of the contagion.

''Our successful model of disaster management is based on community involvement and that is the sustainable way to face a pandemic as well,'' he said during a discussion with senior officials here.

Patnaik said the authorities should also engage various associations in urban areas and PRI (panchayati raj institution) members in rural areas to reach out to people in distress.

He said the hard work of all Covid warriors and the cooperation of people have helped the state manage the pandemic situation to some extent. ''However, the challenge is huge and the battle is long,'' the CM added.

Patnaik said Odisha is among the few state governments to provide testing-to-treatment, food, accommodation and medicines free of cost to people.

''However, this entails huge resource allocation for the government... We have been taking feedback from patients under the 'Mo Sarkar' programme and will continue to do so,'' Patnaik said on Tuesday evening.

He said vaccinating more and more people is the top priority of the Odisha government. ''We are trying our best to mobilise adequate vaccines at the earliest possible time,'' the CM said.

Patnaik also asked the authorities to keep a close watch on private hospitals treating Covid patients. ''They must adhere to the ceiling fixed by the state government while charging patients. In case of lapses, strict action should be taken against the hospital management,'' he said.

Families must be regularly informed about the status of Covid patients at hospitals, the chief minister said.

Patnaik added that fire safety and medical oxygen logistics should also be accorded high priority by district teams.

''Testing, tracing and containment should continue in full swing with special focus on vulnerable areas,'' he said.

