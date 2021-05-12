Naidu lauds selfless contribution of nurses to society
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday lauded nurses for rendering untiring and selfless service during the coronavirus pandemic, and described them as a critical link in India's health infrastructure.
''On International Nurses Day, I compliment our nurses for rendering untiring, selfless service to the people. They have been at the forefront during this pandemic, being a critical link in our health infrastructure,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu. International Nurse Day is celebrated on May 12 to mark the birth anniversary of social reformer and founder of modern nursing, Florence Nightingale.
The day is also observed to appreciate the contributions of nurses to the society around the globe.
''Let us all express our gratitude to them for their invaluable contribution in advancing the health and well-being of the people,'' Naidu said.
