Taiwan says to tighten COVID-19 prevention steps for businesses

Taiwan Health Minister Chen Shih-chung on Wednesday said the government would tighten COVID-19 prevention measures in all business venues, which will have to close if they are unable to comply.

Taiwan has plenty of personal protective equipment supplies and people do not need to panic-buy them, he told reporters, amid a rise in domestic infection figures.

