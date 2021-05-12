Left Menu

Autos double up as ambulances, provide oxygen to COVID patients

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-05-2021 11:58 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 11:58 IST
Autos double up as ambulances, provide oxygen to COVID patients

At a time when oxygen is on high demand amid the second wave of covid-19 in the country, with people scampering for hospital beds with oxygen supply, a city-based NGO is reaching out to the needy in makeshift ambulances with the life saving gas.

This ''emergency auto ambulance'' is also being used by patients home quarantined and in dire need of it.

City-based Kadamai Educational and Social Welfare Trust is operating innovative auto ambulances, albeit in a smaller radius in the northern parts, but is fast turning out to be a much sought after service.

''A jumbo hospital oxygen cylinder from the clinic we run and another cylinder that we obtained from an industrial unit, both of 47 lt capacity, were fitted to two autos to provide oxygen to the people in north Chennai area, round the clock,'' T C Kumaraswamy, head, education department of the trust, told PTI.

These emergency auto ambulances are operated by six persons on shift basis and they respond promptly to callers who seek medical oxygen to improve their oxygen levels.

''Presently, we operate only within 15 km radius in north Chennai alone and we don't discourage callers seeking oxygen,'' Kumaraswamy said.

On an average, the trust receives about 150 to 200 calls a day.

On Monday night, an ambulance ferrying a coronavirus patient ran out of oxygen and its driver approached the trust for help.

''The 64-year-old patient from Royapuram was administered oxygen from our auto and he was taken to the hospital later,'' he added.

The service is restricted to patients who could sit comfortably in the auto, Kumaraswamy said.

''We have been running the service successfully for the twelfth day today. We respond to requests also from people who have no access to ambulances or oxygen cylinders at home,'' C Vasantha Kumar, founder secretary of the trust said.

Further, another metro-based volunteer organisation has launched a ''Help Chennai breathe'' campaign, aimed at crowdfunding a sum of Rs three crore to provide equipment like 420 oxygen cylinders and 240 oxygen concentrators to five government hospitals in the city.

Gayathri Suryanarayanan of 'Samarpana' said she launched the initiative after her own experience with oxygen issues.

''I tried nearly 25 hospitals to get a bed to treat my friend's father whose oxygen level dipped to 70, but couldnt get one. His life ended after a long wait. This was a personal loss to me,'' Suryanarayanan said.

In another instance, her friends grandmother, aged 75, waited for nearly 26 hours outside a hospital along with an oxygen cylinder, for a bed at a hospital.

''Then I decided to procure oxygen cylinders for the poor patients desperately in need for oxygen but could not afford it. And they have nowhere else to go other than government hospitals,'' she said.

After being told by various officials of instances of people waiting without oxygen for such beds, she said she started the crowdfunding initiative.

The effort has helped the organisation raise about Rs 25 lakh.

Suryanarayanan immediately got into touch with the deans of the medical college hospitals here and offered help.

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Woman, friend arrested for killing husband in Delhi

A 43-year-old woman and her male friend were arrested for allegedly killing her husband following a quarrel between them here, police said on Wednesday.The incident occurred on Saturday in outer Delhis Alipur area, they said, adding the acc...

Covaxin manufacturers have written to us that they are making dispatches according to directives of concerned government officers: Sisodia.

Covaxin manufacturers have written to us that they are making dispatches according to directives of concerned government officers Sisodia....

Drake to receive Artist of the Decade honour at Billboard Music Awards

Canadian rapper and singer Drake will be honoured with Artist of the Decade Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.The announcement was made by NBC and Dick Clark Productions in a statement posted on the official website of Billboard Musi...

India opened up prematurely, Dr Fauci tells US Senators on COVID-19 crisis

India made the incorrect assumption that it was finished with the COVID-19 pandemic and opened up prematurely that has left the country in such dire straits, Americas top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci has told senators.India ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021