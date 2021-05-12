Left Menu

UP CM expresses gratitude to nurses on International Nurses Day

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 12-05-2021 12:17 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 12:07 IST
UP CM expresses gratitude to nurses on International Nurses Day
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday greeted the nursing community on International Nurses Day.

In his message, Adityanath said the contribution of the nursing staff in health services is important.

''In the COVID-19 pandemic, our nurses are rendering their services to patients as frontline corona warriors,'' Adityanath said.

The chief minister said it is an occasion to remember the services rendered by nurses with gratitude, honor them and express thankfulness to them.

The International Nurses Day is celebrated on May 12 to mark the birth anniversary of social reformer and founder of modern nursing, Florence Nightingale.

The day is also observed to appreciate the contributions of nurses to society around the globe.

