Indonesia study finds China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine highly effective in health workers

An analysis of Indonesian healthcare workers inoculated with a COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech showed it was 98% effective at preventing death and 96% effective at preventing hospitalisation, a health ministry official said.

The preliminary study was done from data on healthcare workers in the Indonesian capital Jakarta who had received the CoronaVac vaccine between January and March this year, lead researcher and health official Pandji Dhewantara said on Wednesday

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)