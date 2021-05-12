Indonesia study finds China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine highly effective in health workers

Indonesia study finds China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine highly effective in health workersReuters | Jakarta | Updated: 12-05-2021 13:04 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 12:56 IST
An analysis of Indonesian healthcare workers inoculated with a COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech showed it was 98% effective at preventing death and 96% effective at preventing hospitalisation, a health ministry official said.
The preliminary study was done from data on healthcare workers in the Indonesian capital Jakarta who had received the CoronaVac vaccine between January and March this year, lead researcher and health official Pandji Dhewantara said on Wednesday
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indonesian
- China
- Jakarta
- Sinovac Biotech
- CoronaVac
ALSO READ
China reports 11 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 11 a day earlier
U.S. legislation on China to be delayed, lawmakers say
Industrials drag China shares lower as profit growth pace slows
China expects highway traffic to set record during Labour Day holiday
Chinese actions in South China Sea have increased tensions with neighbours: Taiwan