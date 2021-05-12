Left Menu

Russia reports 8,217 new COVID-19 cases, 355 deaths

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-05-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 13:45 IST
Russia reports 8,217 new COVID-19 cases, 355 deaths
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Russia reported 8,217 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including 2,718 in Moscow, taking the national infection tally to 4,905,059.

The government coronavirus taskforce said that 355 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes, taking its death toll to 114,331. The state statistics agency, which keeps a separate tally, said it had recorded around 250,000 deaths related to COVID-19 between April 2020 and March 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet approves Rs 18,100 crore Production Linked Incentive scheme for promoting battery storage: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

Cabinet approves Rs 18,100 crore Production Linked Incentive scheme for promoting battery storage Union Minister Prakash Javadekar....

Macron's party pulls support for local election candidate over hijab

French President Emmanuel Macrons ruling party has barred a Muslim woman from running for as candidate on its ticket in a local election after she wore an Islamic headscarf for a photograph that appeared on a campaign flier. La Republique e...

EMERGING MARKETS-FX, stocks drop on inflation anxiety ahead of U.S. data

Emerging market currencies and stocks suffered on Wednesday as fears over rising price pressures fuelled bets on earlier interest rate hikes and underpinned the dollar and global yields ahead of U.S. inflation data.MSCIs index of emerging m...

German cabinet passes plans for more ambitious CO2 cuts - source

German Chancellor Angela Merkels cabinet approved on Wednesday draft legislation for more ambitious CO2 reduction targets after a landmark ruling last month from the countrys top court, a government source said.Under the new plans, which co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021