Left Menu

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 sponsor Toyota "conflicted" over pandemic Olympics

Less than three months before the Games begin on July 23, Japan is battling a surge in coronavirus infections, and a majority of the population wants them canceled or postponed for a second time. "As sponsors, it breaks our heart to see public discontent aimed at athletes," the automaker's operating officer, Jun Nagata, told an earnings briefing on Wednesday.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 12-05-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 13:56 IST
Olympics-Tokyo 2020 sponsor Toyota "conflicted" over pandemic Olympics
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A top executive of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games sponsors Toyota Motor Corp said officials of the Japanese company felt "conflicted" over the desire to see the Olympics succeed and public concerns about holding the event during a pandemic. Less than three months before the Games begin on July 23, Japan is battling a surge in coronavirus infections, and a majority of the population wants them canceled or postponed for a second time.

"As sponsors, it breaks our heart to see public discontent aimed at athletes," the automaker's operating officer, Jun Nagata, told an earnings briefing on Wednesday. "To be honest, we are conflicted every day over what the best course of action is."

To forestall a virus outbreak during the event, Japan is preparing to offer vaccinations to about 2,500 Olympic and Paralympic athletes and support staff, using donated shots amid public anger over the slow pace of its inoculation campaign. Just 2.6% of the population has been vaccinated, and reports last month of priority for athletes spurred anger on social media.

Officials of National Olympic and Paralympic panels said they were asking each athletic federation how many people wanted to be vaccinated and when. "Our officials are saying we'll make sure we don't cause trouble for the overall population," said Miho Kuroda of the Japan Paralympic Committee.

The Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper said vaccinations could start as early as June, but officials said the timing and details, such as who would give the inoculations, remain unclear. Last week, Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech SE said they would donate vaccine doses to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to help inoculate athletes and their delegations to both Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Japan has only approved the Pfizer vaccine, though approval for others is imminent. Vaccinations have also been slowed by supply issues and rules that only doctors or nurses can give the shots, although dentists received permission last month. The IOC, organizers in Japan, and the government have repeatedly vowed to hold the Games as scheduled until Aug. 8, despite rampant criticism.

The governor of Ibaraki prefecture, which is to host some Olympic soccer events, said a further postponement or outright cancellation should be considered if the pandemic worsened. "I don't think we can gain the understanding of the international community, let alone Japan, if we were to host the Olympics in the midst of a medical collapse," Governor Kazuhiko Ooigawa told a news briefing on Tuesday.

Ooigawa added that he declined a request from the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee for hospital beds to be reserved for the athletes. In an article on Tuesday titled, "A sports event shouldn't be a superspreader," the New York Times newspaper joined the calls for cancellation.

"It's time to listen to science and halt the dangerous charade," it said. Japan has escaped the worst of the pandemic, but 11,000 people have died and the medical system has been severely stretched by the latest surge, with 925 new infections on Tuesday in Tokyo, the capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet approves Rs 18,100 crore Production Linked Incentive scheme for promoting battery storage: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

Cabinet approves Rs 18,100 crore Production Linked Incentive scheme for promoting battery storage Union Minister Prakash Javadekar....

Macron's party pulls support for local election candidate over hijab

French President Emmanuel Macrons ruling party has barred a Muslim woman from running for as candidate on its ticket in a local election after she wore an Islamic headscarf for a photograph that appeared on a campaign flier. La Republique e...

EMERGING MARKETS-FX, stocks drop on inflation anxiety ahead of U.S. data

Emerging market currencies and stocks suffered on Wednesday as fears over rising price pressures fuelled bets on earlier interest rate hikes and underpinned the dollar and global yields ahead of U.S. inflation data.MSCIs index of emerging m...

German cabinet passes plans for more ambitious CO2 cuts - source

German Chancellor Angela Merkels cabinet approved on Wednesday draft legislation for more ambitious CO2 reduction targets after a landmark ruling last month from the countrys top court, a government source said.Under the new plans, which co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021