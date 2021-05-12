Left Menu

Taiwan's leader seeks to reassure over new virus cases

She called on people not to panic Tsai said medical supplies were sufficient and vaccines would continue to be distributed.Taiwan had virtually eradicated domestic transmission of the coronavirus through strict mask wearing, case tracing, travel restrictions and quarantine measures.

PTI | Taipei | Updated: 12-05-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 13:59 IST
Taiwan's leader seeks to reassure over new virus cases

Taiwan's president on Wednesday sought to reassure the public that the government is capable of withstanding a further outbreak of COVID -19 after six local cases were detected.

The exact origins of the cases have not yet been discovered.

“The challenge at this moment is still severe. Please be alert and follow the guidelines,'' President Tsai Yin-wen said in televised remarks. She called on people not to panic Tsai said medical supplies were sufficient and vaccines would continue to be distributed.

Taiwan had virtually eradicated domestic transmission of the coronavirus through strict mask wearing, case tracing, travel restrictions and quarantine measures. It has counted 1,210 confirmed cases to date, with the vast majority imported.

Speaking at the Legislature on Wednesday, Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung said the latest outbreak was ''not a joke''.

The island on Tuesday raised its emergency preparedness, banning indoor events with more than 100 people and outdoor events with more than 500 until early June.

Five cases were discovered in a gaming cafe in Yilan county on Taiwan's eastern coast. Another was found in New Taipei City, just outside the capital. None of the cases had any history of international travel. Health authorities are doing contact tracing to determine the source of the infection.

A seventh infected person was already in quarantine and had been in contact with a cluster discovered in recent weeks linked to pilots working for Taiwan's China Airlines. Over 30 cases have been identified.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet approves Rs 18,100 crore Production Linked Incentive scheme for promoting battery storage: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

Cabinet approves Rs 18,100 crore Production Linked Incentive scheme for promoting battery storage Union Minister Prakash Javadekar....

Macron's party pulls support for local election candidate over hijab

French President Emmanuel Macrons ruling party has barred a Muslim woman from running for as candidate on its ticket in a local election after she wore an Islamic headscarf for a photograph that appeared on a campaign flier. La Republique e...

EMERGING MARKETS-FX, stocks drop on inflation anxiety ahead of U.S. data

Emerging market currencies and stocks suffered on Wednesday as fears over rising price pressures fuelled bets on earlier interest rate hikes and underpinned the dollar and global yields ahead of U.S. inflation data.MSCIs index of emerging m...

German cabinet passes plans for more ambitious CO2 cuts - source

German Chancellor Angela Merkels cabinet approved on Wednesday draft legislation for more ambitious CO2 reduction targets after a landmark ruling last month from the countrys top court, a government source said.Under the new plans, which co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021