Red Cross says virus cases exploding in Asia

It said seven out of 10 countries globally that are doubling their infection numbers the fastest are in Asia and the Pacific.The Red Cross called for regional support with more medical equipment, support for prevention and urgent access to vaccines. It said vaccination campaigns in Asia are hampered by shortages, hesitancy and the costly logistics of reaching many areas.

PTI | Kualalumpur | Updated: 12-05-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 14:25 IST
The International Federation of the Red Cross says coronavirus cases have exploded in Asia in the past two weeks with over 5.9 million new infections.

It says more people have been diagnosed with the illness in Asia over the past two weeks than in the Americas, Europe, and Africa combined.

