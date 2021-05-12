Active COVID-19 cases in country dip for second day

New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) India's total COVID-19 active cases dipped to 37,04,099 with a net decline of 11,122 cases in a span of 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

This is the second consecutive day that active cases have dipped, the ministry said.

The active caseload now comprises 15.87 per cent of the country's total infections, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Haryana, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh cumulatively account for 82.51 per cent of India's total active cases, the ministry said. India's cumulative recoveries have surged to 1,93,82,642 with 3,55,338 people recuperating in a span of 24 hours.

New recoveries have outshone new daily cases for the second consecutive day, the ministry said.

It also said that Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Delhi and Haryana reported 71.22 per cent of the 3,48,421 new cases reported in a day.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 40,956. It is followed by Karnataka with 39,510 while Kerala reported 37,290 new case The National Mortality Rate currently stands at 1.09 per cent, the ministry said.

A total of 4,205 deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours.

Ten states account for 73.17 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (793). Karnataka follows with 480 daily deaths.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 17.52 crore, the ministry said.

A total of 17,52,35,991 vaccine doses have been administered through 25,47,534 sessions, according to the provisional report till 7 am.

These include 95,82,449 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 65,39,376 HCWs who have taken the second dose.

Besides, 5,58,83,416 and 78,36,168 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years have been administered the first and second dose respectively, while 5,39,59,772 and 1,62,88,176 beneficiaries more than 60 years have taken the first and second dose.

A total of 4,79,282 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years have received their first dose of COVID vaccine in the last 24 hours and cumulatively 30,44,463 across 30 states and UTs since the start of phase-3 of vaccination drive.

More than 24.4 lakh vaccination doses were administered in a span of 24 hours.

As on Day-116 of the vaccination drive (May 11), 24,46,674 vaccine doses were given. Across 18,543 sessions, 10,92,452 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 13,54,222 beneficiaries received their second dose of vaccine.

The Centre is delivering global aid to states and UTs under the “Whole of Government” approach to augment their efforts in COVID management. It also said that 9,200 oxygen concentrators, 5,243 oxygen cylinders, 19 oxygen generation plants, 5,913 ventilators/ Bi PAP and 3.44 lakh Remdesivir vials received as part of global aid to India have been delivered or dispatched to states and UTs to strengthen and supplement their COVID response.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)