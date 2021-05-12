Left Menu

Japan expects most municipalities to vaccinate over-65s by end July

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 12-05-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 14:51 IST
Japan's government said on Wednesday it expects most municipalities to finish vaccinating people aged over 65 against COVID-19 by the end of July.

By that time, 1,490 municipalities out of a total 1,741 will have vaccinated all over-65s in their areas, according to a projection released by the health and internal affairs ministries.

