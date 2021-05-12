Left Menu

Using term 'Indian Variant' for B.1.617 strain has no basis, WHO has not done so: Health Ministry

Taking umbrage against the B.1.617 mutant of the novel coronavirus being termed an Indian Variant, the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said the WHO has not used the word Indian for this strain in its document.The ministry dismissed as without any basis and unfounded media reports that have used the term Indian variant for the B.1.617 mutant strain, which the WHO recently said was a variant of global concern.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 15:03 IST
Using term 'Indian Variant' for B.1.617 strain has no basis, WHO has not done so: Health Ministry

Taking umbrage against the B.1.617 mutant of the novel coronavirus being termed an ''Indian Variant'', the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said the WHO has not used the word ''Indian'' for this strain in its document.

The ministry dismissed as ''without any basis and unfounded'' media reports that have used the term ''Indian variant'' for the B.1.617 mutant strain, which the WHO recently said was a ''variant of global concern''. ''Several media reports have covered the news of World Health Organisation (WHO) classifying B.1.617 as variant of global concern. Some of these reports have termed the B.1.617 variant of the coronavirus as an 'Indian Variant','' the ministry said in a statement.

''These media reports are without any basis, and unfounded,'' it said.

This is to clarify that the WHO has not associated the term ''Indian Variant'' with the B.1.617 strain of the coronavirus in its 32 page document, it said.

In fact, the word ''Indian'' has not been used in its report on the matter, the ministry added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany to consider spending more to meet climate goal

Germanys environment minister said Wednesday that the government is considering additional spending to meet the new climate targets it has set for the coming decade.Svenja Schulze told public broadcaster ARD that officials agree a program o...

Norway will not use AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, says daily VG

Norway will not resume its use of the COVID-19 vaccine made by AstraZeneca due to a risk of rare but harmful side effects, newspaper VG reported on Wednesday.Prime Minister Erna Solberg is expected to announce at 1600 GMT whether Norway wil...

Ineos delays production start for new Grenadier 4x4

Production of Ineos first car, the off-roader Grenadier, will be pushed back to July 2022 to make sure rigorous testing targets are met following delays last year, the company said on Wednesday. Billionaire Jim Ratcliffes firm announced in ...

Cabinet approves Rs 18,100 crore Production Linked Incentive scheme for promoting battery storage: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

Cabinet approves Rs 18,100 crore Production Linked Incentive scheme for promoting battery storage Union Minister Prakash Javadekar....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021