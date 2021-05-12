Left Menu

Norway will not use AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, says daily VG

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 12-05-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 15:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Norway will not resume the use of the COVID-19 vaccine made by AstraZeneca as part of its inoculation program due to a risk of rare but harmful side effects, newspaper VG reported on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Erna Solberg is expected to announce at 1600 GMT whether Norway will resume the use of the AstraZeneca shot, as well as the government's decision on Johnson & Johnson's inoculation.

A government-appointed panel has recommended that Norway should drop both vaccines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

