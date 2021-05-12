Left Menu

U.S. CDC panel meets on Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine use in adolescents

The 12-to-15 age group were tested as an expansion of Pfizer's more than 46,000-person trial. The committee will hear from Pfizer about the vaccine's safety and efficacy in adolescents and will consider the views of a handful of CDC officials on its implementation.

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 15:36 IST
U.S. CDC panel meets on Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine use in adolescents

Advisors to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will meet on Wednesday to discuss recommendations for the use of Pfizer and partner BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine in children aged 12 to 15. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) provides recommendations to the CDC that many states will consider as they begin administering the two-shot vaccine to adolescents this week.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the vaccine for use in the younger age group on Monday, offering relief to parents eager to get their children back to schools and summer camps. About one in three Americans have been fully-vaccinated according to the CDC data. But the pace of vaccination has slowed in the recent weeks.

The rollout of a vaccine for adolescents should help further limit the spread of the virus at a time when more contagious variants are circulating, and could shorten the road to normalcy for Americans. "I think we should be in full school, full in-person school, in the fall," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said at a CNBC health summit on Tuesday.

Children have been considered by health officials as being at a lower risk for severe COVID-19, but they can still spread the virus. Pfizer is running a separate trial testing the vaccine in children as young as 6-months-old, and has said it expects data on its use in 2- to 11-year-olds in September. The 12-to-15 age group were tested as an expansion of Pfizer's more than 46,000-person trial.

The committee will hear from Pfizer about the vaccine's safety and efficacy in adolescents and will consider the views of a handful of CDC officials on its implementation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lee Pace joins cast of slasher movie 'Bodies, Bodies, Bodies'

Actor Lee Pace has boarded the cast for Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, an upcoming slasher movie from A24.Pace, known for featuring in Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain Marvel and Peter Jacksons Hobbit trilogy, joins Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalov...

Euro zone to rebound more strongly, borrowing curbs to stay on hold -EU

The euro zone economy will rebound from its COVID-19 slump more strongly than previously thought this year and next, the European Commission said, but EU borrowing limits should remain suspended in 2022 so as not to jeopardise that recovery...

UK PM Johnson to announce COVID-19 inquiry starting spring 2022 - Times Radio

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Wednesday announce a full public inquiry into the governments handling of the COIVD-19 pandemic beginning in spring 2022, Times Radio chief political commentator Tom Newton Dunn said on Twitter.J...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Indias COVID deaths cross the quarter-million markIndia said on Wednesday a record number of people were killed by the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, pushing its overall death t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021