Left Menu

Japan's coronavirus vaccine booking system crashes

The online system to book a vaccine crashed in many places including parts of Tokyo and the western city of Minoh because of a global problem with U.S. cloud computing vendor Salesforce.com Inc, public broadcaster NHK reported. Salesforce chief technology officer Parker Harris said on Twitter that the company was experiencing a "major disruption", later updating to say services had been mostly restored.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 12-05-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 15:59 IST
Japan's coronavirus vaccine booking system crashes
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Technical problems derailed Japan's coronavirus vaccination booking system on Wednesday, compounding frustration over the government's handling of new outbreaks of infections and an inoculation drive that critics say has been woefully slow. The online system to book a vaccine crashed in many places including parts of Tokyo and the western city of Minoh because of a global problem with U.S. cloud computing vendor Salesforce.com Inc, public broadcaster NHK reported.

Salesforce chief technology officer Parker Harris said on Twitter that the company was experiencing a "major disruption", later updating to say services had been mostly restored. "Making an appointment for a vaccination seems to be a tall order for the elderly," wrote Twitter user @obachan66972352.

"Please consider making it possible to get the vaccine without an appointment." A representative of the health ministry's vaccine office was not immediately available when contacted by Reuters.

The ministry has faced numerous technical problems throughout the pandemic, from a contact tracing application that failed to pass on vital information to a cumbersome database that health workers were reluctant to use. Japan has only inoculated 2.8% of its population, the lowest rate among wealthy countries despite an ambitious government target of giving shots to its 36 million elderly people by July when the Olympics Games are due to open in Tokyo.

But according to government projections, about 86% of Japan's 1,741 cities and towns would meet that goal. Health Minister Norihisa Tamura said to meet the target, about 1 million shots a day had to be delivered, about three times the current pace.

Japan's inoculation campaign was initially slow because of tight supplies of imported doses of Pfizer Inc's vaccine but has since been plagued by a shortage of manpower and other logistical snags. Taro Kono, the minister in charge of vaccines, has urged the public to be patient and to take steps to streamline the booking process.

Christophe Weber, chief executive of Japan's biggest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, acknowledged on Tuesday that the country was behind on its inoculation push and needed to accelerate. Some 75% of Japanese are dissatisfied with the vaccine rollout, and they had the lowest opinion of their government's handling of the pandemic among six major economies in a survey by global consultancy Kekst CNC released on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lee Pace joins cast of slasher movie 'Bodies, Bodies, Bodies'

Actor Lee Pace has boarded the cast for Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, an upcoming slasher movie from A24.Pace, known for featuring in Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain Marvel and Peter Jacksons Hobbit trilogy, joins Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalov...

Euro zone to rebound more strongly, borrowing curbs to stay on hold -EU

The euro zone economy will rebound from its COVID-19 slump more strongly than previously thought this year and next, the European Commission said, but EU borrowing limits should remain suspended in 2022 so as not to jeopardise that recovery...

UK PM Johnson to announce COVID-19 inquiry starting spring 2022 - Times Radio

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Wednesday announce a full public inquiry into the governments handling of the COIVD-19 pandemic beginning in spring 2022, Times Radio chief political commentator Tom Newton Dunn said on Twitter.J...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Indias COVID deaths cross the quarter-million markIndia said on Wednesday a record number of people were killed by the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, pushing its overall death t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021