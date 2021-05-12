Left Menu

'Taarak Mehta' fame Bhavya Gandhi's father dies of COVID-19 complications

Actor Bhavya Gandhi, best known for his role of Tapu in the long-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, on Wednesday said his businessman-father Vinod Gandhi passed away due to COVID-related complications at a hospital here.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-05-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 16:17 IST
Actor Bhavya Gandhi, best known for his role of Tapu in the long-running sitcom ''Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'', on Wednesday said his businessman-father Vinod Gandhi passed away due to COVID-related complications at a hospital here.

Vinod Gandhi, who had tested positive for the virus on April 9, died on Tuesday evening. The actor said his father was under COVID-19 treatment at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital here. ''My father was being treated for COVID-19 for more than a month. Initially, he was in a different hospital but as the case got worse he was admitted to Kokilaben hospital. He passed away yesterday at around 4 pm,'' Bhavya Gandhi told PTI.

On Tuesday, Mumbai reported 1,717 new coronavirus infections and 51 fatalities, taking its caseload to 6,79,986 and death toll to 13,942, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

