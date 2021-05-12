Left Menu

Vedanta supports Goa with 100-bed infra, ventilators

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 16:26 IST
Vedanta supports Goa with 100-bed infra, ventilators
The stable outlook reflects reduced refinancing risk Image Credit: ANI

Vedanta Ltd on Wednesday said its Sesa Goa iron ore business has committed a 100-bed infrastructure in Goa amid the spike in coronavirus infections.

''As Goa battles the second wave of the pandemic with a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, Vedanta Sesa Goa Iron Ore has committed to add 100-bed infrastructure capacity in Goa, to support the state government in combating COVID-19,'' the company said in a statement.

The 100-bed infrastructure will be rolled out as an extension to Goa Medical College at Bambolim in order to enhance the healthcare facility in the state to tackle the crisis.

Out of 100 beds, 80 would be oxygenated and 20 would be with critical care.

Additionally, all necessary equipment essential to run a full-fledged hospital will be provided.

The committed infrastructure is expected to be complete in the next 15-20 days, the statement said.

Vedanta Sesa Goa has also committed its support to the Goa government and district administration for the supply of three tonnes of free liquid oxygen per day from the Amona plant and has already supplied over 60 tonnes.

Vedanta has also committed 200 oxygen concentrators out of which 100 have already been supplied.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said in a tweet, ''I am thankful to the Vedanta Sesa for volunteering to supply three tonnes of liquid oxygen per day from their VAB plant at Amona, Navelim during this difficult phase of a pandemic.'' Sauvick Mazumdar, CEO, Iron and Steel, Vedanta said, ''We are constantly supporting the Goa government in combating COVID-19 through various means, and through our collective efforts, we will tide over this pandemic.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Army chief reviews security situation along LoC during visit to Jammu region

Army chief General M M Naravane visited forward areas of the Jammu division and reviewed security situation along the LoC and in the hinterland during his two-day visit to the region, a defence spokesperson said on Wednesday.General Naravan...

Voltas net profit jumps 49 pc to Rs 239 cr in Mar quarter

Voltas Ltd, a Tata Group company and leading air-conditioner manufacturer, on Wednesday reported a 49 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 239 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.Its consolidated net profit was Rs 160 c...

Lee Pace joins cast of slasher movie 'Bodies, Bodies, Bodies'

Actor Lee Pace has boarded the cast for Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, an upcoming slasher movie from A24.Pace, known for featuring in Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain Marvel and Peter Jacksons Hobbit trilogy, joins Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalov...

Euro zone to rebound more strongly, borrowing curbs to stay on hold -EU

The euro zone economy will rebound from its COVID-19 slump more strongly than previously thought this year and next, the European Commission said, but EU borrowing limits should remain suspended in 2022 so as not to jeopardise that recovery...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021