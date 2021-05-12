Vedanta supports Goa with 100-bed infra, ventilators

Vedanta Ltd on Wednesday said its Sesa Goa iron ore business has committed a 100-bed infrastructure in Goa amid the spike in coronavirus infections.

''As Goa battles the second wave of the pandemic with a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, Vedanta Sesa Goa Iron Ore has committed to add 100-bed infrastructure capacity in Goa, to support the state government in combating COVID-19,'' the company said in a statement.

The 100-bed infrastructure will be rolled out as an extension to Goa Medical College at Bambolim in order to enhance the healthcare facility in the state to tackle the crisis.

Out of 100 beds, 80 would be oxygenated and 20 would be with critical care.

Additionally, all necessary equipment essential to run a full-fledged hospital will be provided.

The committed infrastructure is expected to be complete in the next 15-20 days, the statement said.

Vedanta Sesa Goa has also committed its support to the Goa government and district administration for the supply of three tonnes of free liquid oxygen per day from the Amona plant and has already supplied over 60 tonnes.

Vedanta has also committed 200 oxygen concentrators out of which 100 have already been supplied.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said in a tweet, ''I am thankful to the Vedanta Sesa for volunteering to supply three tonnes of liquid oxygen per day from their VAB plant at Amona, Navelim during this difficult phase of a pandemic.'' Sauvick Mazumdar, CEO, Iron and Steel, Vedanta said, ''We are constantly supporting the Goa government in combating COVID-19 through various means, and through our collective efforts, we will tide over this pandemic.''

