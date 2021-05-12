Left Menu

Thermo Fisher Scientific pledges USD 10 mn to support India's fight against COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 16:50 IST
Thermo Fisher Scientific pledges USD 10 mn to support India's fight against COVID-19

Thermo Fisher Scientific on Wednesday said it has pledged USD 10 million (around Rs 73 crore) as its contribution to India's fight against COVID-19.

As COVID-19 cases continue to escalate in India, this support aims to offer cash and urgently needed products to help the country in bringing the health crisis under control, Thermo Fisher Scientific said in a statement.

''At Thermo Fisher, we are leveraging our partnerships to swiftly mobilise resources to respond to the escalating testing and vaccine production needs in the country,'' its India and South Asia MD Amit Chopra said.

As part of the commitment, the company is directing more than USD 1 million to non-governmental and non-profit organisations that are directly serving the people impacted by the pandemic, the company said.

The remaining USD 9 million donation is extended in the form of COVID-19 testing products, personal protective equipment, and other critical supplies from across the businesses, it added.

The company is also ramping up the production of its recently launched CoviPath PT-PCR kits at its Bengaluru facility to support the ongoing testing drive in the country, Thermo Fisher Scientific said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Singer Billie Eilish gives intimate account of her life in new bookPop star Billie Eilish is giving fans an intimate look at her journey to stardom in a new book and separate audio...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.In Moroccan backwater, surfers give kids a taste of waves and freedomIn a small fishing town in Moroccos south, wedged between the Atlantic Ocean and the Sahara, a group of idealistic youn...

No Covaxin jab for 18-44 group from May 13 in Delhi; nine days of Covishield stock is left for this category: AAP MLA Atishi.

No Covaxin jab for 18-44 group from May 13 in Delhi nine days of Covishield stock is left for this category AAP MLA Atishi....

PLI scheme for battery storage to bring down EV cost, say manufacturers

Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles SMEV on Wednesday said the production linked incentive PLI scheme for promoting battery storage will lead to the reduction of cost on purchase of electric vehicles EV thereby accelerating access...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021