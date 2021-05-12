Thermo Fisher Scientific pledges USD 10 mn to support India's fight against COVID-19

Thermo Fisher Scientific on Wednesday said it has pledged USD 10 million (around Rs 73 crore) as its contribution to India's fight against COVID-19.

As COVID-19 cases continue to escalate in India, this support aims to offer cash and urgently needed products to help the country in bringing the health crisis under control, Thermo Fisher Scientific said in a statement.

''At Thermo Fisher, we are leveraging our partnerships to swiftly mobilise resources to respond to the escalating testing and vaccine production needs in the country,'' its India and South Asia MD Amit Chopra said.

As part of the commitment, the company is directing more than USD 1 million to non-governmental and non-profit organisations that are directly serving the people impacted by the pandemic, the company said.

The remaining USD 9 million donation is extended in the form of COVID-19 testing products, personal protective equipment, and other critical supplies from across the businesses, it added.

The company is also ramping up the production of its recently launched CoviPath PT-PCR kits at its Bengaluru facility to support the ongoing testing drive in the country, Thermo Fisher Scientific said.

