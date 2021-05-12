UK's PM Johnson announces COVID-19 public inquiry

UK's PM Johnson announces COVID-19 public inquiryReuters | London | Updated: 12-05-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 17:04 IST
Britain will launch a public inquiry into the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.
"This process will place the state's actions under the microscope," he told parliament. The inquiry will have the backing of legislation giving it far-reaching powers, Johnson said.
