Terms, chair of COVID inquiry will be set out before spring 2022, says UK PM

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-05-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 17:23 IST
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday the terms of reference for a COVID-19 inquiry and its chair would be set out before spring next year, adding he believed Britain needed to have answers in a "reasonable timescale".

"Just to clarify ... the steps taken to set out the terms of reference, to establish the chair of the inquiry, all that will happen before the spring of next year, so we'll be getting it under way, we'll be taking some key decisions," he told parliament.

