Left Menu

Azam Khan's condition stable; next 72 hours critical: Hospital

The condition of senior Samajwadi Party leader and Rampur MP Mohammad Azam Khan, admitted to a private facility here, is stable but the next 72 hours will be critical, the hospital treating him said on Wednesday. Azam Khan and his son Abdullah were shifted from the Sitapur jail to Medanta hospital here in Lucknow for coronavirus treatment, officials said. Azam Khan was admitted here on May 9.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 12-05-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 17:41 IST
Azam Khan's condition stable; next 72 hours critical: Hospital
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

The condition of senior Samajwadi Party leader and Rampur MP Mohammad Azam Khan, admitted to a private facility here, is stable but the next 72 hours will be ''critical'', the hospital treating him said on Wednesday.

Azam Khan and his son Abdullah were shifted from the Sitapur jail to Medanta hospital here in Lucknow for coronavirus treatment, officials said.

''Azam Khan was admitted here on May 9. He has COVID pneumonia. Due to high oxygen demand, he was shifted to the ICU. As compared to Tuesday, his oxygen requirement has come down. He is conscious and taking food. His condition is stable and the next 72 hours will be critical,'' Medanta Medical Director Rakesh Kapoor said.

''Our entire team is taking care of him in accordance with the severe infectious disease protocol. The condition of Abdullah is satisfactory and he is also under observation,'' Kapoor added.

Azam Khan, along with his son and wife Tazeen Fatma, was lodged in jail in February last year in connection with various cases.

The Allahabad High Court had in December granted bail to Tazeen Fatma in all cases registered against her.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Explainer Should my teen get the COVID-19 vaccineThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized Pfizer and BioNTechs COVID-19 vaccine for use in children as young as 12, widening th...

African Union mission urges return to 'constitutional order' in Chad

An African Union mission recommended on Wednesday that Chads military share power with a civilian president, as one of three options towards restoring constitutional order following last months killing of president Idriss Deby.A military co...

Science News Roundup: NASA spacecraft starts trip back to Earth; Faraway NASA probe detects the eerie hum of interstellar space and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Faraway NASA probe detects the eerie hum of interstellar spaceThe classic 1979 sci-fi horror film Alien was advertised with the memorable tagline, In space no can hear you scream. It did...

Odd News Roundup: French stunt school's 'badass' women snapped up by film industry

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.French stunt schools badass women snapped up by film industryValeriane Michelini trained as a dancer before opting to tap into the growing demand for stuntwomen and a career of jumping out o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021