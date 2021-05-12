Left Menu

Drive-through vaccination facility launched in Punjab's Mohali

Punjab's Mohali district administration on Wednesday launched a drive-through vaccination facility, enabling people to get COVID-19 vaccine jabs while sitting in their four-wheelers.

Mohali Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan said around 500 people availed this facility on the first day of its roll out.

Two drive-through vaccination centres were set up at Mohali District Sports Complex and at Mullanpur, said officials.

The drive-through vaccination facility was for those aged above 45, frontline workers and healthcare workers, said Dayalan.

“As of now the only safeguard against the deadly coronavirus is vaccination. We are trying our best to reach out to the public for vaccination. Vaccination drive at all district and sub-divisional hospitals has been supplemented by on-site vaccination for bigger organizations as well as outreach camps to cover remote pockets/far flung areas,” the deputy commissioner said in an official statement.

“We realized that the idea of waiting in hospital for vaccination is overwhelming for some people fearing exposure to premises supposedly having a greater load of virus. So, for those who don't want to wait onsite but prefer to get vaccinated in the comfort of their cars, we have opened up the drive-through vaccination centres,” he added.

No pre-registration to avail the facility at drive-through centres was required, he further said.

After getting vaccinated, the person will have to wait in his car in the ear-marked parking area for stipulated observation time and would just require honk to avail medical assistance, if required, said Dayalan.

The district police have already been providing free to and fro cab service to senior citizens for the vaccination site. Mohali is one of the worst-affected districts in Punjab due to COVID-19 pandemic and has the highest number of active cases in the state.

