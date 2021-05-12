Left Menu

Red Cross warns that coronavirus cases are exploding in Asia

Coronavirus cases are exploding in Asia and the Pacific with over 5.9 million new confirmed infections in the past two weeks, more than in all other regions combined, the International Federation of the Red Cross said Wednesday.It warned that the surge is pushing hospitals and health systems to the brink of collapse.Seven out of 10 countries globally that are doubling their infection numbers the fastest are in Asia and the Pacific, it said.

PTI | Kualalumpur | Updated: 12-05-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 17:44 IST
Red Cross warns that coronavirus cases are exploding in Asia

Coronavirus cases are exploding in Asia and the Pacific with over 5.9 million new confirmed infections in the past two weeks, more than in all other regions combined, the International Federation of the Red Cross said Wednesday.

It warned that the surge is pushing hospitals and health systems to the brink of collapse.

Seven out of 10 countries globally that are doubling their infection numbers the fastest are in Asia and the Pacific, it said. Laos took just 12 days to see its cases double, and the number of confirmed infections in India has doubled in under two months to more than 23 million, the Red Cross said in a statement.

It said Oxford University's Our World in Data reported more than 5.9 million new COVID-19 infections in Asia and the Pacific during the two weeks. Official figures for much of the region are widely believed to be undercounts.

“COVID-19 is exploding across much of Asia, overwhelming hospitals and healthcare. More people have been diagnosed with the disease in Asia over the past two weeks than in the Americas, Europe, and Africa combined,” Red Cross Asia Pacific director Alexander Matheou said.

“Right now, we need global solidarity for regional support with more medical equipment, support for prevention and urgent access to vaccines,” he said.

While vaccination campaigns are underway in the region, the Red Cross said they are hampered by shortages, hesitancy and the costly logistics of reaching many areas across the region.

“To bring this pandemic under control, we need greater global cooperation so that lifesaving resources, medical equipment, vaccines and money get where they are needed to help people most at risk. We're only safe when everyone is safe,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Explainer Should my teen get the COVID-19 vaccineThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized Pfizer and BioNTechs COVID-19 vaccine for use in children as young as 12, widening th...

African Union mission urges return to 'constitutional order' in Chad

An African Union mission recommended on Wednesday that Chads military share power with a civilian president, as one of three options towards restoring constitutional order following last months killing of president Idriss Deby.A military co...

Science News Roundup: NASA spacecraft starts trip back to Earth; Faraway NASA probe detects the eerie hum of interstellar space and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Faraway NASA probe detects the eerie hum of interstellar spaceThe classic 1979 sci-fi horror film Alien was advertised with the memorable tagline, In space no can hear you scream. It did...

Odd News Roundup: French stunt school's 'badass' women snapped up by film industry

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.French stunt schools badass women snapped up by film industryValeriane Michelini trained as a dancer before opting to tap into the growing demand for stuntwomen and a career of jumping out o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021