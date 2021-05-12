Left Menu

UK looking at all possible solutions to tackle India coronavirus variant

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday the government was looking at all possible solutions to tackle a surge in cases of the coronavirus variant first detected in India, including in the northern English town of Bolton. "It may be more transmissible ...

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-05-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 17:47 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday the government was looking at all possible solutions to tackle a surge in cases of the coronavirus variant first detected in India, including in the northern English town of Bolton.

"It may be more transmissible ... maybe even considerably more transmissible. We are looking at all the potential solutions for the surges we're seeing in Bolton and elsewhere," he told parliament.

