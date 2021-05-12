UK looking at all possible solutions to tackle India coronavirus variant
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday the government was looking at all possible solutions to tackle a surge in cases of the coronavirus variant first detected in India, including in the northern English town of Bolton. "It may be more transmissible ...Reuters | London | Updated: 12-05-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 17:47 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday the government was looking at all possible solutions to tackle a surge in cases of the coronavirus variant first detected in India, including in the northern English town of Bolton.
"It may be more transmissible ... maybe even considerably more transmissible. We are looking at all the potential solutions for the surges we're seeing in Bolton and elsewhere," he told parliament.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bolton
- Boris Johnson
- India
- British
- English
ALSO READ
UK elections watchdog to probe Boris Johnson Downing Street flat refit
UK elections watchdog to probe Boris Johnson Downing Street flat refit
UKIBC welcomes bilateral talks between PMs Boris Johnson, Narendra Modi
UKIBC Press Statements Ahead of PMs Boris Johnson & Narendra Modi's Bilateral Talks
PM Modi to hold virtual summit with British counterpart Boris Johnson on Tuesday