Left Menu

North West applauds nurses for dedication during COVID-19

International Nurses' Day is celebrated annually on 12 May on the anniversary of the founder of modern-day nursing, Florence Nightingale's birthday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 12-05-2021 17:55 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 17:55 IST
North West applauds nurses for dedication during COVID-19
The MEC said the role of nurses in health care is irreplaceable and nurses should be celebrated in recognition of their value in the health care chain and in society generally. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

North West Health MEC Madoda Sambatha has expressed appreciation to nurses for their dedication and commitment during the COVID-19 pandemic, as the province celebrates International Nurses' Day.

"It is only when our nurses in all our facilities across the province continue with their commitment to fight this pandemic and care for our people that we will eventually win this battle," the MEC said on Wednesday.

International Nurses' Day is celebrated annually on 12 May on the anniversary of the founder of modern-day nursing, Florence Nightingale's birthday.

The MEC said the role of nurses in health care is irreplaceable and nurses should be celebrated in recognition of their value in the health care chain and in society generally.

"As the largest health care profession in the world, nursing is often the only health profession that services all the people, both the poor and the rich. Therefore, nurses are particularly well placed and often the most innovative in reaching underserved and disadvantaged populations. The role of nurses has emerged as essential in the entire health system," the North West Department of Health said.

The MEC has called on all the nurses who have registered for COVID-19 vaccination to come forward and be vaccinated.

"Nurses are our front-liners and more at risk for COVID-19 than any other category. That is why we prioritised them for Phase 1 vaccination. All nurses who registered to vaccinate, should urgently come forward to take their jab and those who are yet to register should do so as we seek to conclude Phase 1 of vaccination," Sambatha said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

490 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths in UP's Muzaffarnagar

As many as 490 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district on Wednesday, taking the total number of active cases to 6,014, an official said.Besides, four more coronavirus patients succumbed to the infection r...

OYO to move to 4-day work week: Ritesh Agarwal

Hospitality firm OYO will be shifting to a 4-day work week, OYO Founder and Group CEO Ritesh Agarwal said in a tweet on Wednesday, as the company also launched a no questions asked flexible infinite paid leaves initiative.Agarwal in a tweet...

PREVIEW-Basketball-Seattle Storm hungry for repeat championship as 25th WNBA season kicks off

Teams across the league will look to calm the reigning champion Seattle Storm as a pivotal 25th season of the Womens National Basketball Association WNBA starts on Friday.Finals MVP Breanna Stewart, who averaged 19.7 points per game in 2020...

Gen Rawat visits two COVID-19 hospitals in Delhi

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on Wednesday visited two military-run COVID-19 hospitals in the national capital and reviewed their overall functioning, including patient care mechanisms.Gen Rawat interacted with some of the patients...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021