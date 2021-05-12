Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 17:53 IST
Providing support to families of deceased employees amid COVID wave: Welspun

Home textiles major Welspun India Ltd on Wednesday said it is providing financial support, including 50 per cent of monthly salary for two years as living allowance and education fees for two kids up to graduation, to the family of its employees who have lost the battle to COVID-19.

With the company focussing on the wellbeing of its employees and extending COVID-19 relief resources and assistance amid the second wave of the pandemic, Welspun India said it is also providing medical insurance for family -- spouse and two kids, of Rs 5 lakh for 10 years.

''With the second wave of COVID-19, Welspun continues to stand in solidarity with every member to ensure their mental, physical and financial wellbeing, as they navigate through these challenging times,'' the company said in a statement.

It will also consider the spouse or children of the deceased employee for suitable job roles based on the company's policy as per requisite qualification and skill, Welspun India added.

The company said it has also set up Covid-Care centres and war rooms to help employees leverage its resources and networks for emergencies such as sourcing of various amenities and requirements, including beds, medical consultation and testing without hassle.

At the company's Anjar and Vapi factories '24x7 Wel-Care' facilities have been set up to cater to the medical needs of its workers and staff. ''These facilities offer more than 150 beds, including ICU beds, oxygen apparatus, ventilators, ambulances, and are attended by resident doctors, paramedic staff and housekeeping staff,'' the statement said. Remote medical support at zero cost, discounted medicines, diagnostics lab tests at discounted rates, home healthcare and isolation program, employee assistance programme at no cost as well as immunity booster supplements, homeopathy medicines, vitamin tablets and all essential services are also available at these facilities, it added.

Under its vaccination drive, 80 per cent of employees who fall in the 45 years above age bracket have been vaccinated, the company said.

