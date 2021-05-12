Left Menu

Govt engaging with manufacturers to ramp up production of Amphotericin B

The supply position is expected to improve with extra imports of this drug and an increase in its production domestically.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 18:03 IST
Govt engaging with manufacturers to ramp up production of Amphotericin B
States have also been requested to publicise in the State the ‘Point of Contact’ for Private and Government hospitals to obtain the drug from this allocation. Image Credit: Pexels

A sudden increase in demand has been observed in some states for Amphotericin B which is being actively prescribed by the physicians to patients suffering from Mucormycosis, a post COVID complication. The Government of India is therefore engaging with the manufacturers to ramp up the production of the drug. The supply position is expected to improve with extra imports of this drug and an increase in its production domestically.

After reviewing the stock position with the manufacturers/importers, and the demand pattern of Amphotericin B the Department of Pharma, has on 11th May 2021, allocated this drug amongst the States/UTs based on expected supply that will be available from May 10 to May 31, 2021. States have been requested to put in place a mechanism for equitable distribution of supplies amongst Government and Private hospitals and health care agencies. States have also been requested to publicise in the State the 'Point of Contact' for Private and Government hospitals to obtain the drug from this allocation. Further, States have been requested that judicious use may be made of the stock that has been already supplied as well as stock that has been allocated. The arrangements for supply will be monitored by National Pharmaceuticals Pricing Authority (NPPA).

The country is going through a severe wave of pandemic and it has affected various parts of the country. The Government of India is continuously working to augment the supply of essential covid medicines and making them available to the State Governments and UTs in an equitable and transparent manner.

(With Inputs from PIB)

