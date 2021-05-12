Left Menu

Sweden delays plans to ease COVID-19 rules on some public gatherings

Sweden will delay plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions on some public gatherings, such as football matches, until June 1, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Wednesday. The government had said at the end of last month it hoped to ease restrictions and allow more spectators for some sporting and cultural events from May 17, but Lofven said the situation in the health system remained strained.

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 18:08 IST
Sweden delays plans to ease COVID-19 rules on some public gatherings

Sweden will delay plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions on some public gatherings, such as football matches, until June 1, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Wednesday.

The government had said at the end of last month it hoped to ease restrictions and allow more spectators for some sporting and cultural events from May 17, but Lofven said the situation in the health system remained strained. "We see a certain light at the end of the tunnel, but we are not there yet," Lofven told reporters. "If we are careless now, we will pay later."

Later on Wednesday, the Public Health Agency will present a plan to the government about how other restrictions can be eased, when the situation with the pandemic allows. If the number of infections falls, the vaccination programme moves forward as planned and the situation in the healthcare system eases, many of the restrictions could be eased later in the summer, Health Agency head Johan Carlson said.

By September, "a lot of these regulations should be gone," he said. Carlson said that the agency had also told the government that restaurants should be allowed to stay open longer from June 1.

Sweden has relied mostly on voluntary guidelines, such as asking citizens to work from home, wearing masks in certain situations and to keep social interactions as low as possible. Binding rules include curbs on restaurant opening hours, limiting the number of people in shops and malls and effectively closing museums, public pools and amusement parks.

Sweden's confirmed cases per capita have been among the highest in Europe in recent weeks, but Carlson said that the situation was showing signs of stabilizing. The country reported 6,330 new cases on Wednesday and 50 deaths.

Despite the absence of lockdowns, Sweden had lower excess mortality than most European countries in 2020, but higher than that of its Nordic neighbours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Greece presents contentious labour reform bill

Greeces conservative government on Wednesday outlined plans to overhaul antiquated labour laws by liberalising working hours, a move criticised by the left-wing opposition and unions who fear the changes will undermine worker rights.Labour ...

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as strong inflation stokes rate hike fears

Wall Streets main indexes were set to open lower on Wednesday after stronger-than-expected inflation data fueled fears of tighter monetary policy to combat possibly a longer period of inflation.The consumer price index jumped 0.8 last month...

490 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths in UP's Muzaffarnagar

As many as 490 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district on Wednesday, taking the total number of active cases to 6,014, an official said.Besides, four more coronavirus patients succumbed to the infection r...

OYO to move to 4-day work week: Ritesh Agarwal

Hospitality firm OYO will be shifting to a 4-day work week, OYO Founder and Group CEO Ritesh Agarwal said in a tweet on Wednesday, as the company also launched a no questions asked flexible infinite paid leaves initiative.Agarwal in a tweet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021